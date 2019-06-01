New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWR. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 111.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWR opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.52.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

