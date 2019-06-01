Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Boosted by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $343.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

