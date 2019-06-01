Needham & Company LLC Increases Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Price Target to $35.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $118,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,648,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $306,703.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,462 shares of company stock worth $1,093,006 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

