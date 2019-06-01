NavCoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $15.60 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and cfinex. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $899,516.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006481 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003526 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 65,245,632 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

