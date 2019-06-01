Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

VNQ opened at $86.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

