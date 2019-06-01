MyWish Price Hits $0.0429 on Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $721,302.00 and $29,131.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 16,896,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,796,444 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

