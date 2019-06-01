Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics exited third quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the consensus mark and revenues missing the same. Myriad Genetics is observing growth in EndoPredict, Vectra, Hereditary Cancer and Prolaris testing revenues. The FDA approvals and encouraging test results buoy optimism. We are upbeat about Myriad Genetics’ expectation to witness stable pricing in Hereditary Cancer testing through fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company seems to be positioned to deliver strong fiscal 2019 results on solid performance Counsyl buyout synergies. However, the company reported a drop in GeneSight and Vectra revenues affected by adverse third quarter seasonality. This apart, escalating R&D and SG&A expenses led to huge operating margin contraction. Over the past three months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed its industry.”

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYGN. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.52.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.