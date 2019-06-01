Mylan (MYL) PT Lowered to $23.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target decreased by UBS Group to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Mylan to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.95.
MYL stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,677,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,555,000 after buying an additional 632,297 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 98,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter worth $415,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 3,294.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
