Mylan (MYL) PT Lowered to $23.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target decreased by UBS Group to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Mylan to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.95.

MYL stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,677,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,555,000 after buying an additional 632,297 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 98,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter worth $415,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 3,294.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

