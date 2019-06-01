Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD) traded up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.32. 99,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 271,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/mountain-province-diamonds-mpvd-trading-12-8-higher.html.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.