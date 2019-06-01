Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Trading 12.8% Higher

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD) traded up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.32. 99,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 271,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.