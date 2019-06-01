Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $28,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.39.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,418 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $149.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $153.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-holdings-raised-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.