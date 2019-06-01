Morgan Stanley Reiterates CHF 83 Price Target for Novartis (NOVN)

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 83 price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVN. UBS Group set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 78 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 102 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 89.06.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

