Morgan Stanley Raises Workday (WDAY) Price Target to $219.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.32.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $117.24 and a 1 year high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $887,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Workday by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 60.9% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 149.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

