Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Shares Up 10%

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.21. 1,394,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,405,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Moleculin Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

