Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:MBT opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 75.95% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.