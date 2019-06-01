Minerals Technologies (MTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

