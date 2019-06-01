Minerals Technologies (MTX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

