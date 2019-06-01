Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $483,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $132,016.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,949 in the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.