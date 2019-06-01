MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.12 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Kryptono, Cashierest and Bittrex. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $25.12 million and $1.33 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.42 or 0.08631476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037936 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,308,598,885 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, DEx.top, Kryptono, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, CPDAX, Cashierest, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

