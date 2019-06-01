Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exantas Capital by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Exantas Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Exantas Capital by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exantas Capital by 296.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.54 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 237.84, a quick ratio of 237.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/martingale-asset-management-l-p-lowers-position-in-exantas-capital-corp-xan.html.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.