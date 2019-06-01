Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,305,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $138,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,937,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

