Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) & Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Critical Survey

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor -5.49% -20.36% 1.00% Cabot Microelectronics 15.61% 20.79% 11.08%

88.8% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Magnachip Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnachip Semiconductor and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cabot Microelectronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.52%. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Cabot Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $750.90 million 0.37 -$3.90 million $0.71 11.42 Cabot Microelectronics $590.12 million 4.80 $110.04 million $5.22 18.67

Cabot Microelectronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.