Livexlive Media (LIVX) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.81.

LIVX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livexlive Media by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

