Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $16,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,036,000 after buying an additional 200,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 1,272.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 94,651 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Longbow Research began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.78.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.29. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/lithia-motors-inc-lad-shares-bought-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.