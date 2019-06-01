LiteDoge One Day Volume Reaches $93.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a market cap of $490,324.00 and $93.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,253,145,574 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

