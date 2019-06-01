Linde PLC (LIN) Holdings Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 112,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $7,508,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,982 shares of company stock worth $15,727,603 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $189.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.51.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

