Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.63 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $101.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

