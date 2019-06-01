LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.46. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

LGIH opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 5,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $297,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $482,656.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,123.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,312. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in LGI Homes by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.