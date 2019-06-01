Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $9.15 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 667.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,601,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 1,392,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $9,824,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,280,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

