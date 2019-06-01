Lear Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Lear has increased its dividend by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $19.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Lear stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. Lear’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Lear announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.07.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

