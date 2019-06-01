Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPI. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,476,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,869,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,744,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

