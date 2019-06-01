Lance Jenkins Acquires 19,762 Shares of Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (WHF) Stock

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) insider Lance Jenkins acquired 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.74 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,671.88 ($66,433.96).

ASX WHF opened at A$4.65 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 19.75. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12-month low of A$4.10 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of A$5.10 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of $427.06 million and a PE ratio of 24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.63%.

About Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

