LanaCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LanaCoin has a market cap of $181,953.00 and $1.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,063,666,977 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

