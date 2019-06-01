Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Lam Research news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 7,016 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $1,244,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,368. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/lam-research-co-lrcx-shares-bought-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.