Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $165.03 million and $5.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00017012 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.01019296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00338079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00131049 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021478 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Commercium (CMM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 113,708,087 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

