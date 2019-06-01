KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KNOP. TheStreet raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.60.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 76,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

