KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 10.7% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $194,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

SPY opened at $275.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

