Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.88 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $284.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $294.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $328.72 million, with estimates ranging from $319.98 million to $344.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.79. 120,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,968. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $844,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,339 shares in the company, valued at $29,589,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $67,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

