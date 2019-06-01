Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Keysight Technologies to a “top pick” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/keysight-technologies-inc-keys-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.