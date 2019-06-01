Keybank National Association OH Has $535,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Valentine Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $104.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

