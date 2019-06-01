KekCoin (KEK) Price Tops $0.0772 on Major Exchanges

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $827,333.00 and $3.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042145 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026993 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.02753978 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005398 BTC.

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

