Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 11,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $1,449,440.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,658,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,266 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

