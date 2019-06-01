Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,484 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $4,868,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 35.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $395,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,825.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,961. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

