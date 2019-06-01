Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.07.

NYSE:UTX opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/kanawha-capital-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.