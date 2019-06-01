Kadant Inc. (KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Kadant reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $895,818.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,505.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $132,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $459,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,474 shares of company stock worth $1,631,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after purchasing an additional 78,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kadant by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 232,564 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kadant by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kadant by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,298. The stock has a market cap of $919.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.11. Kadant has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.