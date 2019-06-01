JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.02 Million Holdings in Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Matrix Service worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 2,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Matrix Service by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.07. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $64,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,330 shares of company stock worth $411,767 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

