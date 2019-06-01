JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after buying an additional 652,000 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,556,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

