Joincoin (J) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Joincoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Joincoin has a market cap of $36,405.00 and $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,298,136 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.