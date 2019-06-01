Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11,576.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,757,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $3,485,201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,405,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990,349 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13,363.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,754,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.