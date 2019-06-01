Jianpu Technology (JT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Jianpu Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE JT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 58.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

