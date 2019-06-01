Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JT. ValuEngine cut shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
JT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,976. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.73.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Jianpu Technology Company Profile
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.