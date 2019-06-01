Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JT. ValuEngine cut shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,719,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,264 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 1,086.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 664,766 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

JT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,976. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

